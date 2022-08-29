Iowa gas prices continue to decline; falling 2.4 cents/g and averaging $3.52/g

(KWWL) - Gas prices are continuing to fall in the Hawkeye state, decreasing 2.4 cents/g and averaging $3.52/g.
Prices are 37.4 cents/g lower than a month ago and 55.3 cents/g higher than a year ago. The national average price for diesel has increased 7.3 cents/g this week, averaging $5.04/g.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Iowa is priced at $2.92/g and the most expensive is $4.29/g.
The national average has fallen 5.0 cents/g in the last week, averaging $3.81/g. The national average is 39.8 cents/g lower than a month ago and 69.1 cents/g higher than a year ago.
“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
August 29, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)
August 29, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)
August 29, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
August 29, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
August 29, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
August 29, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
August 29, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
August 29, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
August 29, 2013: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
August 29, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.64/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g.
Des Moines- $3.22/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.
Omaha- $3.60/g, down 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.70/g.