Iowa Economic Development Authority discuss distributing federal funds from 2020 derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Nearly two years after many communities in Eastern Iowa were hit hard by a derecho, the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday announced how they intend to distribute the funds from their submitted 2020 derecho allocations in Cedar Rapids.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated $57,566,000 to the state of Iowa. The group plans to send at least 80% of those funds to Linn County and areas that were the most impacted and distressed from the storm.
70% of the funds will be spent to benefit LMI residents and areas, and 15% will be set aside for mitigation activities, which will help increase a community's resilience to disasters and reduce long-term risk.
The group's overall public action plan for CDBG-DR funding to is to use the money for new construction of affordable housing, rehabilitation, tree planting, and improvements to public facilities.
It's important to note that the Iowa Economic Development Authority is still waiting for the Housing and Urban Development's approval for their action plan, which is expected to be approved in about a month.
Once that happens, the IEDA will have six years to expand the funds.
More information on the state's draft action plan for the CDBG-DR funding can be found here.