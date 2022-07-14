Iowa DPS names Chief of Governor's School Safety Bureau following $100 million investment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety has announced the Chief for the Governor's School Safety Bureau a month after Governor Kim Reynolds detailed a $100 million investment in the state's school safety.
Special Agent In Charge (SAC) Don Schnitker will take on the role, as the bureau will soon become fully operational thanks to the funding.
SAC Schinitker will now be directing The Governor's School Safety Bureau, which will be staffed with an administrative assistant, a criminal intelligence analyst to identify and assess threats, a training specialist to oversee response training efforts, and five communication specialists. The communication specialists will monitor a statewide platform where people will also be able to anonymously report concerns.
“I’m pleased that SAC Schnitker has been chosen to lead this important bureau tasked with implementing preventative measures to secure our schools,” Gov. Reynolds said. “SAC Schnitker’s strong leadership skills and extensive law enforcement experience will be extremely beneficial for the bureau while utilizing innovative technology, providing training, and conducting intelligence monitoring. I’m confident the Governor’s School Safety Bureau will be a great resource for our schools and local law enforcement partners while helping to protect our most precious and valuable assets—our children.”
SAC Schnitker graduated from Iowa State University in 2000 and has worked as a Special Agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation for the last 17 years.
The majority of the federal funding that Reynolds announced in June will be going toward allocating $50,000 to every school building in the state for safety improvements. If the costs exceed this amount schools can also use ESSER funds.
Trained experts will be assessing each building in a school district and making recommendations on vulnerabilities.