Iowa Democrats set in-person caucus date for January 15, same as Republicans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa Democrats have set a date for their in-person caucus. At a meeting on Saturday, the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee approved January 15, the same day Iowa Republicans will hold their in-person caucus.
The day also happens to be Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, something Iowa Democrats acknowledged.
"Iowa Democrats will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's by renewing our commitment to protecting our freedoms so that we may ensure future generations continue to have a voice," Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Rita Hart said.
The in-person precinct caucus event will be for party business, like selecting delegates for county conventions.
Democrats will allow voters to mail in their presidential preference cards rather than the traditional in-person preference event.
Iowa Democrats will be able to request a presidential preference card and will then be given an allotted amount of time to fill out the form and return it by mail.
The specific timing, like when exactly those cards would be mailed out or when they must be returned, is not clear.
They plan to hire a professional election vendor to handle the preference cards. It is not clear when they will tabulate and release the caucus results.
"While Iowa Republicans continue to add barriers to the ballot box, the reimagined Iowa caucuses will be the most inclusive process in history, and our leaders in Black and Brown communities will guide us every step of the way," Hart said. "No matter what, Iowa Democrats will always do what's good for Iowa, what's good for our democracy and live up to Dr. King's legacy."
Iowa remains first on the Republican side and will kick off the GOP primary season. South Carolina will lead off in 2024 for the Democrats.
Governor Reynolds signed a bill into law earlier this year that mandates Iowans to be physically present at the caucus precinct in order to participate.
In July, the Central Committee for the Iowa Republican Party voted to hold the presidential caucus on January 15, 2024.
"The Republican Party of Iowa is committed to honoring the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by calling for true grassroots democracy in action on MLK Day," Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement on Saturday.
Al Womble, the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus Chair, weighed in on the decision to hold the in-person precinct caucus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"Iowa Republicans have no claim to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy and in fact couldn't even be bothered to mention his name in their caucus date announcement, Womble said. "We will not allow them to erase the importance of this day. We are indebted to Dr. King's work and sacrifice and owe it to his memory to stand up for what's just and right."
State Representative Ruth Ann Gaines, the Iowa Legislative Black Caucus Chair, discussed the importance of honoring and respecting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day has been celebrated in Iowa since 1986. Iowans have always respected and held in high esteem the work of Dr. King," Gaines said. "His birthday should be a day to respect his legacy and Iowa Democrats will do what Iowa Republicans are ignoring."
In February, Democrats knocked Iowa off its 'First in the Nation' perch for the 2024 presidential calendar. South Carolina will lead off in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan round out the top five.
Democratic National Committee (DNC) leaders have said they would punish any state that goes out of order. They are threatening to remove half of a state's delegates to the national convention.
Iowa Democrats have until mid-October to present their caucus plan to the national Democratic Party.