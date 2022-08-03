Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chair under fire for "racist and offensive" comments on a podcast

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair is facing calls to step down. It comes after the leak of podcast recordings on which Amel Ali made disparaging comments about black community leaders in Iowa City.
Ali made the comments during two episodes of the "Rock Hard Caucus Podcast"" in June. Neither is still available online on Wednesday.
During the public comment period at Tuesday night's Iowa City City Council Meeting, Johnson County Supervisor Royeceanne Porter said she got an anonymous letter with recordings of the episodes.
"She called out several Black Voices Project members and other community leaders by name," Porter said. "Using the most racist and offensive terms.
Porter, the first-ever Black person elected to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, resigned from the TRC during a heated meeting in March 2021.
According to Porter, Ali called her and other local black community leaders a racist and offensive term. She also talked about drinking and driving and showing up to meetings drunk.
"Your appointed representative is publicly degrading members of the very community the TRC is supposed to be working to repair fractured relationships with," Porter said. "Her choice to speak this way demonstrates that she is not capable of leading us towards reconciliation."
She added that if the city council does not take any action to remove Ali, "we will remove her."
The Iowa City City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday morning at 9:30 to consider whether or not to remove Ali from the TRC.
During the meeting, several people spoke in support of and against Ali.
Ali herself spoke remotely. She apologized for her comments on the podcasts, calling them wrong, "ill-considered," and "hurtful."
"Despite the call by the mayor to have me resign, I cannot walk away and turn my back on the trust, hope and responsibilities entrusted to all of us on this commission," Ali said.
She told the Iowa City Press-Citizen that members of the black community have recycled the offensive word she used. She said she used it in reference to specific comments Porter made when she was the chair of the TRC.
Porter said Tuesday this is beyond a disagreement between the current members of the TRC and members of the Black Voices Project who left the TRC.
Ali is the fourth chair of the TRC in the two years since it was formed.
The City Council authorized the commission in September 2021 as a tool to investigate claims of racism, provide reparations for groups that have been discriminated against and do community outreach.
"Lets put our words over these last few years to the test and follow through on forgiveness belonging and truth," Ali said. "You may not always like what you hear, but, like me, we will bring our community to the table to share their experience."
Ali said she believes that the leaked recordings were an intentional act to disrupt the work the TRC is doing.
"The only way forward is a restorative justice process," she said. "One which I am currently trying to use to address harm someone else caused to me. I have learned a great deal about myself through this harm I cause and with continue to learn and heal with this community."
The commission was set to expire in June 2022, but commissioners had asked for an extension because they felt their best work was just getting started. The commission was slowed down by several resignations and a one-month stoppage in early 2021. In December, City Council voted to give the TRC until June 2023 to finish their work.
During the work session before the main city council meeting, members of the TRC presented their latest proposal to hire a facilitator to help carry out their work. In September, Council denied a contract from an outside firm to work with the TRC as a facilitator. The next meeting of the TRC is also set to be on Thursday.