Iowa City Police recover body from Iowa River they believe to be Cristian Martinez

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa City Police pulled a body out of the Iowa River on Saturday afternoon that they believe to be Cristian Martinez.
The 20-year-old Muscatine man went missing in Iowa City on Saturday, April 15. Martinez was last seen walking west in the 100 Block of W. Harrison Street around 12:56 a.m.
Shortly after noon on Saturday, a couple near Napoleon Park on South Gilbert Street spotted what they thought was a body in the water. Iowa City Police officers and Johnson County Sheriff's Deputies responded and found a body in the water. Authorities do believe the body is that of Cristian Martinez.
The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office is working to positively identify the body found and determine the cause and manner of death.
As of Saturday evening, authorities said they could not release any more information.
Iowa City Police and Johnson County Deputies have spent the last week searching for Martinez. Friends and family held prayer vigils and launched organized search efforts.