Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk zone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water affects Iowa Highway 58. Fletcher
Avenue in Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 6.3 feet and rising.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Iowa City police investigate early morning shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Officers were called to 118 South Clinton Street just after midnight Sunday for reports of a shot fired.

According to the release, Iowa City police recovered a shell casing on scene, but no one was injured.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance camera footage of the area to contact police. 

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). 