Iowa City police investigate early morning shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Officers were called to 118 South Clinton Street just after midnight Sunday for reports of a shot fired.
According to the release, Iowa City police recovered a shell casing on scene, but no one was injured.
Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance camera footage of the area to contact police.
Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).