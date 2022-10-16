Iowa City becomes the breast of friends in their fight against breast cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Breast Cancer Awareness month is still being recognized across Eastern Iowa in October. Sunday was the latest in Iowa City.
Iowa City group "Team Breast Friends" held their 8th annual 5k Rack Run at the Terry Trueblood Rec Center.
Patty Frantz, a board member for "Team Breast Friends" said she saw the most participants ever Sunday at a single event. Which means a lot to them as they continue their fight to find a cure for the disease.
"I think more awareness of the disease unfortunately draws the crowd. So, it's just amazing they're so supportive." Frantz said. "It's a great way to feel good about doing things for others in the community."
Among those in attendance were the pink heels of Eastern Iowa, who were on hand in their pink firetruck for all breast cancer survivors to sign. The Helen G. Nassif Community Cancer Center and Hills Bank were inside the lodge at information booths were guests to visit as well.
Patty said they've raised $15,000 so far this year as of Friday. In the eight-year history, the event has helped raise more than $50,000 for breast cancer patients.
Founded in 2008, the group is made up of corridor women to help raise awareness for the disease that claims the lives of around 40,000 women each year.
For anyone wanting to keep up with "Team Breast Friends" and donate to their cause can go to their website or Facebook page to learn more and give back.