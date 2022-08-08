Iowa average gas prices at $3.68 this week as prices continue to drop

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa fell 18.3 cents in the last week, making for a new state average of $3.68 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices this week are 83.6 cents lower than a month ago, but are 69.7 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gas fell 15.8 cents this week for a new national average of $4.01. This average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago, but is 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 13.1 cents this week for a new average of $5.14.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
August 8, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
August 8, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
August 8, 2019: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
August 8, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
August 8, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
August 8, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 8, 2015: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
August 8, 2014: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
August 8, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
August 8, 2012: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)