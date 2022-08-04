Investigators reveal information around the attack and weapons used in Maquoketa Cave Park triple homicide

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWWL)- Additional information surrounding the attack and weapons used to kill a Cedar Falls family at Maquoketa Cave State Park has been released by the Iowa DCI.
According to the autopsy report released Thursday, Tyler Schmidt was shot and stabbed, his wife Sarah was stabbed, and their six-year-old daughter Lula was shot and strangled by Anthony Sherwin on July 22. Authorities also revealed that the gun used in the attack was heavily modified or entirely homemade, and unregistered.
According to Mitch Mortvedt, the Assistant Director with the DCI, both the Schmidt family and the suspect, who was traveling with his parents, arrived to the park the day before the attack on July 21. Their campsites were about 75 yards away from each other with only overgrown foliage in between.
As far as police can tell neither family interacted with one another while eating dinner or before going to bed.
"We have no indication there was any interaction or any prior relationship between the two families," Mortvedt said.
With no sign as to why, before six in the morning, Sherwin took one of the multiple firearms his family was traveling with and went to the Schmidt's campsite. There, he entered the family's tent and began the attack.
"The attack was a combination of a lot of different types of assaults if you will," Mortvedt said. "From the firearm used, to the sharp force injuries, the strangulation."
The Schmidt's nine year old son Arlo was also in the tent when Sherwin entered. Police say at this time, they aren't revealing exact details they say he was able to escape unharmed.
"The Schmidt's nine year old son was in the tent at the beginning of it and was able to get out and get away," Mortvedt said. "And ran to other adults in the campground. Where they also heard something going on from that campsite."
The adults Arlo ran to were Sherwin's parents. They comforted Arlo and called the police. By the time officials arrived, the Schmidts along with Anthony were dead.
Police initially did not realize Sherwin was the perpetrator until they noticed he was the only registered camper missing in the park. Hours later around 11 a.m. an Iowa State Patrol aircraft saw his body and notified officers. They found Sherwin already dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound.
Mortvedt also revealed more information around the weapons used. He says the base caliber of the gun used was a 9 millimeter. However they say the majority of components to the gun were items someone could buy online and assemble at home.
This was not the only weapon the Sherwins were traveling with.
"There were other weapons with the Sherwin family," Mortvedt said. "Whether they were registered or who they were registered to, that I don't know. "
The DCI says the Sherwin family has been co-operating with the investigation. However no motive has been determined yet.
"There's still things that are being analyzed, you know. Like in the laboratory setting," Mortvedt said. "So at this time we're not releasing anything as far as motive. That is something we're obviously looking into and trying to establish and determine."
Police say their investigation found no indication of a violent or criminal record. However out of respect to the family, the DCI says with Sherwin dead there's a limit to what details they will reveal.
"This obviously is not going to be prosecute," Mortvedt said. "There's not going to be any criminal action for obvious reasons. So some of this stuff we're not going to release."
What weapon Sherwin used to create the stab wounds on the Schmidt's is one piece of information that's being withheld. Mortvedt confirmed it was the same weapon for all the stabbing wounds but he would not go into any more detail.
The investigation is still ongoing, but the DCI says there will likely be little more revealed to the public.