Intersection back open after accident in Bremer County

UPDATE: (6:00 P.M.) The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says the intersection has opened back up. No information on the accident has been released yet.
WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - Due to an accident, the intersection of Viking Avenue and 190th Street in Bremer County is closed as of Sunday afternoon.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office writing the update on Facebook around 4:10 p.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid the intersection until further notice and find an alternative route. The Sheriff's Office says they will update people once the intersection reopens.
No information was given about the accident and whether or not there were any injuries.
https://www.facebook.com/BremerCountySheriffsOffice/