Intermittent Highway 218 closures near Floyd to affect nighttime travel

FLOYD, Iowa (KWWL) - Highway 218, Highway 18 and Floyd County Road T-44 will experience intermittent closures from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. from July 17-18.
Iowa DOT says construction crews need to place bridge beams above Highway 218 and will close the road for up to 30 minutes.
Southbound Highway 218 drivers will wait in line to be allowed through the work area. Northbound Floyd County Road T-44 will be closed until all beams are in place.
East and westbound Highway 18 drivers will not be allowed to turn northbound on to Highway 218 to go to Floyd while beams are being placed.
Visit Iowa 511 Travel Information (511ia.org) website or use the Iowa DOT 511 social media sites for alerts and information: 511 Information - Iowa DOT
Below is a map of the affected area: