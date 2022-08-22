Informational meetings for proposed Navigator pipeline in Eastern Iowa taking place this week

(KWWL) - A proposed pipeline project more than 1,300 miles long, spanning five states is facing some pushback in Iowa.
The Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline would cover 810 miles in Iowa and cross through 33 counties. In the KWWL viewing area, that includes Butler, Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan and Delaware counties.
The Navigator pipeline would transport 15 million tons of liquid carbon dioxide each year. It would then be transferred from local facilities to permanent underground storage locations in South Central Illinois.
Today was the first of several informational meetings to discuss the proposal with the public.
In Delaware County, the meeting began at noon and was still going on by 3 p.m. Hundreds of residents filled the Gathering Place in Manchester where the Navigator team shared their plans.
Many in the crowd were outspoken in their opposition of the pipeline's construction in their county. Some said they did not want a limited liability company (LLC) building on their land. A back-and-forth exchange between a member of the public and an official with Navigator today, put the question at center stage.
"'You're from Alburnett?' 'Correct.' 'Family farm?' 'Correct.' 'They live there yet?' 'Correct.' 'Would you like this going next to your parents or whoever lives there or anybody else?' 'We do not draw those lines, I apologize.'"
Others were concerned with possible leaks and the potential safety hazards that could arise.
"You guys have a history of this," said one attendee to the panel of Navigator officials. "Maybe not you specifically but the industry does. So when that leak happens and it interacts with a manure containment system and those two toxic gases mix, how does that affect the surrounding communities?"
The Bremer and Butler County Board of Supervisors have already submitted letters opposing the construction of the pipeline in their counties to the Iowa Utilities Board.
At Monday's city council meeting in Oelwein, a resolution opposing the project will be on the agenda.
Informational meetings will continue to take place this week at the following dates and times:
- Buchanan County: Heartland Acres in Independence, Monday at 6 p.m.
- Fayette County: Oelwein Coliseum Ballroom, Tuesday at noon
- Bremer County: Centre Hall in Waverly, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- Butler County: Greene Community Center, Wednesday at noon
These public meetings are required by the Iowa Utilities Board before Navigator can petition for a permit. In the company's projected timeline, the petition would be filed in October with construction anticipated to commence in the first half of 2024.
Navigator highlights economic and environmental benefits in their proposal. They estimate the $1.79 billion investment in Iowa would bring 50 permanent jobs to the state while capturing 15 million tons of CO2 each year.
You can read more about the pipeline proposal here.
You can find more information on all of the public hearings on the Iowa Utilities Board website or by clicking here.