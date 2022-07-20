INDY Racing Star Castroneves set to run this Sunday at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON(KWWL)-- 4-time Indianapolis 500 Champion Helio Castroneves returns to Iowa Speedway in Newton this weekend.
Castroneves is making his first appearance at the track since winning the Iowa Corn 300 back in 2017. Sunday's race has a new sponsor and is called the HyVee Salute to Farmers 300. Castroneves talked about his last visit to Iowa.
Helio Castroneves "Yeah I remember I led most of the laps I think over 200 laps i was in the lead which was great and I love those races which are very boring and you are in the lead I love that type of race its like whew everything is all under control that
is what I remember obviously the cars are much different back then it was 16 seconds a lap now it is about 18 to 20 seconds a lap so it has changed quite a lot."