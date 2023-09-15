Independence beats Decorah 21-7

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)- In a 4A-3A matchup, sixth-ranked Decorah visited Independence on Friday night.
Decorah came into the game a perfect 3-0. The Vikings have only given up 19 points in impressive wins over Waukon, West Delaware and Crestwood.
Independence opened the season with wins over North Fayette Valley and Crestwood before losing its first game last week to Waukon.
The Mustangs had the horse to lead the team out onto the field for their homecoming football game. The two schools met for the first time since 2019.
In the first quarter, the Vikings marched down the field on a 15-play, 86-yard drive. 68 of those yards came from Dakota Johnson on the ground. Johnson capped off the drive with a two-yard rush to make it 7-0. Johnson had 133 yards on 27 carries on the night.
The Mustangs responded quickly with a ten-play, 65-yard drive to tie the game at 7. EJ Miller kept it himself for the two-yard touchdown.
Neither team could get anything going on their next drive and had to punt the ball away.
Late in the second quarter, the Vikings tried to take the lead right before halftime.
Louis Bucksa connected with Brady Benzing, who got upfield for yards after the catch, but as Mustang defenders met him, he coughed it up. The Mustangs recovered and took over with under a minute to go in the half.
The Mustangs tried to make something happen off of the turnover. They marched down the field on an 8-play, 68-yard drive, highlighted by a 22-yard completion from EJ Miller to Bryce Christian.
Two plays later, Miller found Christian again. He made the catch, but as he headed toward the endzone and was met by Viking defenders, he lost the ball. The referees ruled it a fumble, and the Vikings took over.
The two teams went to halftime knotted up at 7.
In the second half, it was all Mustangs as they went on to win 21-7. In the fourth quarter, EJ Miller had a 16-yard touchdown run, and Zach Sidles had a 15-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The Mustangs improve to 3-1 while the Vikings fall to 3-1 with a big Mustang win at home for homecoming.
Decorah plays Mason City at home next week while Independence takes a road trip Southeast to take on Central DeWitt.