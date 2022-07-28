Identities of victims killed in Butler County collision between van and train released

UPDATE: (7:45 p.m.) - The names of the victims killed in a van and train collision in Butler County Wednesday night have been released.
A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says Joel Sult, 70 and Rosemary Sult, 68 both of Allison were killed in the crash. They were both wearing their seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people have died after a van and a train collided, north of Clarksville in Butler County Wednesday night.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, a van was traveling southbound on Packard Avenue when it collided with a train car at Pioneer Place. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Two fatalities have been reported; however, authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by multiple agencies from the surrounding area; including, Greene Ambulance, Fire & Rescue, Clarksville Ambulance, Butler Co. Deputies, Butler Co. Medical Examiner, the Iowan Northern Railroad and McDivitt's Repair and Towing.
This is a developing story, we'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online as we learn more.