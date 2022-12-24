 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Night of Bitter Cold Wind Chills...

.Although it will not be as extreme as the past few nights, the
combination of brisk northwest winds and bitter cold temperatures
will drive wind chills down into the 20 to 30 below zero range
again tonight and into early Christmas Day.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below.

* WHERE...All but far southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

I-35 back open in both directions between Ames & Clear Lake

  • Updated
  • 0
white out road

Iowa State Patrol/Twitter

 Iowa State Patrol

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation reopened all lanes of I-35 on Saturday between Ames and Clear Lake.

The DOT and Iowa State Patrol closed the road on Friday after determining driving conditions were not safe. 

Crews reopened the northbound lanes around 8:15 a.m. but waited until just after 11 a.m. to allow people back onto the southbound lanes because of drifting snow.

While the lanes are back open, the Iowa DOT said there still may be slick spots. They encouraged drivers to slow down, buckle up and leave a lot of space between their car and the car in front of them.

For more information, visit the Iowa DOT website.

