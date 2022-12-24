I-35 back open in both directions between Ames & Clear Lake

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation reopened all lanes of I-35 on Saturday between Ames and Clear Lake.
The DOT and Iowa State Patrol closed the road on Friday after determining driving conditions were not safe.
Crews reopened the northbound lanes around 8:15 a.m. but waited until just after 11 a.m. to allow people back onto the southbound lanes because of drifting snow.
While the lanes are back open, the Iowa DOT said there still may be slick spots. They encouraged drivers to slow down, buckle up and leave a lot of space between their car and the car in front of them.
For more information, visit the Iowa DOT website.