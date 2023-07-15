 Skip to main content
Hundreds show support at the 11th Annual Ride and Drive for Evansdale cousins

EVANSDALE, Iowa. (KWWL) - It's been 11 years since Evansdale cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey went missing at Meyers Lake.

The girls went out for a bike ride on July 13th, 2012, and were never seen again.

Their bodies were found nearly five months later. More than a decade later, the case still remains unsolved.

Friends, family, and community members continue to honor the girls each year at the Memorial Ride and Drive.

The 11th annual event took place on Saturday.

Riders came out to the Lofty's in Evansdale to honor the girls and bring awareness to unsolved cold cases.

Elizabeth's Father, Drew Collins, said it's important that the families continue to seek justice.

"I want to find out who did this, and I want them to pay for what they did," said Collins. "I don't want them to be able to do this to another family."

Drew said the support at the Memorial Ride and Drive has only grown throughout the years.

"We've had so much local support, and we just want to give that support back as best we can," Collins said.

This year, the funds raised went towards Angels Park, Crime Stoppers, and the Elizabeth Collins Foundation.

The girls aunt Kelly Davis said the annual event is therapeutic for the family members.

"Getting all these people here in support of Elizabeth and Lyric doesn't ease the pain, but it just kind of softens it a little," Davis said.

Domanic Dew has participated in the annual ride for more than six years.

Dew and her husband Jared rode alongside a couple of hundred others to support the two Evansdale girls.

"I am all about kids and protecting kids, and this involves two little girls that we could not protect," Dew said. "For me, it's all about the support."

Although no arrests have been made, the girls families say they will never stop seeking justice.

Drew Collins said the family will continue the annual ride with or without answers.

