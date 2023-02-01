Hudson begins issuing tickets, enforcing automated speed cameras

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL)- The warning period for recently activated speed cameras in Hudson has ended. The city installed three at the start of the new year but has been issuing warnings to speeding drivers throughout January.
That grace period ended Wednesday as Hudson Police began issuing tickets to the registered owners of vehicles that are going 10 miles over the posted speed limit in certain areas of city.
On January 2, the city activated traffic enforcement cameras on Ranchero Road, Eldora Road and West Schrock Road. They are planning to add another along Highway 63 this Spring.
Hudson Police Chief Daniel Banks said bringing the cameras to Hudson was a "no-brainer" because there are four to six areas of the city where they have a lot of issues with speeding.
"My office was getting calls and emails daily from individuals and the community about these four areas where there are kids," Chief Banks said.
Several Eastern Iowa cities, including Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Independence, use the Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras to monitor driver speeds and issue tickets and reduce crashes.
With 8.3 square miles to patrol and only a few officers per shift, Chief Banks said his small department can't cover those areas as much as he wants to, so this is the better option.
"My officers do a great job without these cameras, but unfortunately, they can't be everywhere all the time," Chief Banks said.
Chief Banks said the cameras would free up resources to respond to other medical and emergency calls and allow his officers to engage in community policing.
"It keeps our officers safe," Chief Banks said. "Traffic stops are the number one way I would say officers get hurt, and if we eliminate that, it frees us up to do other things within the community."
During the past month, the cameras caught 2,680 speeders. While none of those drivers got tickets, Chief Banks said that number was shocking.
"When I was out patrolling, I thought people were slowing down. I thought the cameras were doing good, but then I came back and checked the system," he said. "In a month to get 2680 speed violations set at 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, that's proof to the community and those outside we do have a speed problem."
The system is installed, maintained and operated by an outside company. Chief Banks said having the cameras does not cost the taxpayers of Hudson anything.
Drivers who go more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit will be fined, starting at $75. 70% of that revenue goes to the city, while the other 30% goes to the company that runs the cameras.
A notice in the mail will notify drivers who get a ticket. The company collects the fines and sends the city a check. If you don't pay it, they can put a lien on your car registration, so when you go to register your vehicle, you won't be able to do so until you pay your fine.
Banks said while they will get revenue, his goal is not to get any money from the cameras because that means no one is speeding.
"This is not a revenue gainer," Chief Banks said. "This is changing driving behaviors and safety, and I will say that until I am blue in the face."
Chief Banks has yet to decide what that revenue will go towards. While he has some ideas for public safety-related things in the community, he wants community members to reach out to him with their ideas.
Other cities, like Cedar Rapids, have used the money to hire more police officers.
For Chief Banks, adding the cameras is about making the road safer. Neighbors who live around the cameras said they are grateful to see them installed because it will detour people from racing through at high speeds.
"Like with the Cedar Rapids cameras, over time, driving behavior will change," Chief Banks said. "It is new at right now, and people are barking about them, but I think eventually things will settle, and hopefully driver behaviors change."