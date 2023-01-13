House Republicans introduce bill on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- In the first few days of the new legislative session, Iowa House Republicans introduced bills dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity, limiting what school districts and teachers can say about it.
House File 8 is similar to a controversial Florida law passed last year that critics dubbed the "don't say gay bill."
The bill would prohibit public school teachers from teaching sexual orientation or identity in kindergarten through third grade.
It would also require instruction on human growth and development to be "age-appropriate and research-based."
Another bill, House File 9, would prevent schools from affirming or recognizing a student's preferred gender identity in school without written consent from their parents.
The bill also prevents school employees from encouraging or coercing students to withhold information from their parents and bars them from encouraging students to undergo gender-affirming care.
On Iowa PBS' "Iowa Press," House Speaker Pat Grassley, a sponsor of both bills, said it is about keeping parents informed.
"Whether it is gender identity or these policies in the K through 3, those are the kind of conversations that need to be happening among students and parents," Grassley, R-New Hartford, said. "The public school system is not the place for this to be happening. It needs to be about empowering the parents and that is really what we are doing with a lot of these policies."
Grassley said they want to let parents decide when and how to talk about LGTBQ topics with their kids.
"We cannot look to the school system to be the one providing these types of supports. These have to happen through families, through whatever level of family support these people have are going to have," Grassley said. "Our caucus is not going to be in a position where we are going to be able to say, lets turn to government to be the solution here."
Critics say the bill transforms classrooms into unsafe spaces for LGBTQ+ students. They say it could effectively require schools to "out" LGTBQ+ students to unsupportive or even abusive parents.
"I think this could increase trauma for those families dealing with this journey and what the journey means for the people who they live and work with," Jenifer Draper with Tanger said. "That trauma can manifest in a lot of different ways."
Both bills have been introduced and referred to the House Education committee.
"Our staff regularly sits with youth and families in moments of immense pain and significant trauma. We hear stories on a daily basis from young people and families who would be directly impacted by this legislation," Tanager CEO Okpara Rice said. "It's imperative that those voting on this legislation are able to have a dialog with young people and families about the impact these bills have on those people most affected by them. It is so important to understand the daily struggles these young people face."
The push for House File 9 stems from a Linn-Mar school district policy designed to protect transgender students from discrimination. It made headlines back in the spring.
The policy says any student can decide what bathroom they wish to use, what locker room they wish to use, and what gender they choose to room with on overnight trips, regardless of the gender they were assigned at birth.
The district says it has been following this policy for several years because it is required under state and federal law.
Governor Reynolds spoke about the issues on the campaign trail while running for reelection.