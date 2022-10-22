House fire displaces Waterloo family

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A Waterloo family of two is without their home after it caught fire Saturday.
Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the home along with six other agencies around 4:35 p.m. to 1806 Franklin Street. When they arrived, they found the flames coming from the first floor of the home.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the first floor and put it out quickly. They determined the cause was likely accidental and that the fire started in the living room.
Nobody was home at the time and crews stayed on scene for about an hour before leaving.
The first floor of the home received fire damage, while the rest of the residence had heat and smoke damage around it.