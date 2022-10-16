House fire displaces family in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Cedar Rapids Fire were called to Wheatland Court for a house fire extending through the attic.
Upon arrival, crews say they were met with heavy flames in the back of the home, and quickly acted to search and evacuate those inside.
The two-story home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage on the inside and outside. While crews focused on rescuing, other firefighters secured a water supply, and worked to ventilate the attic space.
One male, one female, and three dogs were found inside-- none of them injured. The cause of the morning fire has not been determined, and the family is displaced for now.