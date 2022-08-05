Hot air balloon gets tangled in power lines near Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- Check it out - this is in Warren County, Iowa - about 30 miles south of Des Moines.
A hot air balloon is tangled in a power line.
Police and firefighters were called to the area Thursday morning.
One person was on board at the time but wasn't hurt.
Multiple energy company crews were also on scene to help.
In an unrelated incident in the same area last week: three people were seriously hurt in a hot air balloon incident involving a power line.
Those people are still recovering.