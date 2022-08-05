 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hot air balloon gets tangled in power lines near Des Moines

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- Check it out - this is in Warren County, Iowa - about 30 miles south of Des Moines.

A hot air balloon is tangled in a power line.

Police and firefighters were called to the area Thursday morning.

One person was on board at the time but wasn't hurt.

Multiple energy company crews were also on scene to help.

In an unrelated incident in the same area last week: three people were seriously hurt in a hot air balloon incident involving a power line.

Those people are still recovering.