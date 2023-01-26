Homicide investigation underway after overnight stabbing in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A homicide investigation is underway in Waterloo, after police found a man had been stabbed early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a vandalism report on the 500th block of Dawson Street around 1:46 a.m., when they found the victim.
Officers pursued life-saving measures until Waterloo Fire & Rescue arrived on scene.
The victim was transported to Allen Hospital where he later died.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.
This is being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information, contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.
