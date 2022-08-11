Highway 218 Waverly exit reopened after semi rollover leaves driver & dog injured

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A semi traveling on the 218 highway northbound to Waverly overturned on its side around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, leaving the driver and his dog minorly injured.
A semi driver, Balpreet Singh, and his dog were left minorly injured after a rollover on Highway 218 at 2:21 p.m. on Thursday. Police also say the dog had to be freed from the truck.
Iowa DOT is reporting the northbound Highway 218 Waverly exit was re-opened late Thursday night.
No other information has been revealed on what caused the accident.