Highway 218 Waverly exit reopened after semi rollover leaves driver & dog injured

  • Updated
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A semi traveling on the 218 highway northbound to Waverly overturned on its side around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, leaving the driver and his dog minorly injured.

Iowa DOT is reporting the northbound Highway 218 Waverly exit was re-opened late Thursday night.

No other information has been revealed on what caused the accident.

 