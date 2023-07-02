Hickory House making great progress towards reopening

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Months removed from a fire that destroyed one of the oldest restaurants in Waterloo, the Hickory House is rebuilding. Co-Owner Lutricia Chilcote says that the rebuilding effort is going smoothly, despite some delays.
"Because we're in the flood plain, we had to take some extra steps for safety reasons, and in case we would ever get flooded," explained Chilcote. "Since all of those have been taken care of, everything is going pretty smoothly."
Throughout the rebuilding effort, there has been an outpouring of support from the local community.
"The support has been unbelievable. We're very anxious to get open and see all of the people that have supported us through this whole ordeal," said Chilcote.
For an example of this support, you don't have to look any further than their Facebook page. Posts updating the rebuild have received as many as 2,500 likes and well over 200 supportive comments, even surprising Chilcote.
"We have a lot of loyal customers," said Chilcote. "We knew that. I've known them for years, I've seen their kids grow up. Their kids come in with their kids. I did not realize the impact that the Hickory House has on the whole community."
The restaurant does not have a specific reopening date picked out yet, but they're aiming for the end of summer.
"I am hoping late August, early September. It may be mid-September. Equipment has started to arrive, so it depends on how the equipment gets here, how soon, and how soon we can get it installed," said Chilcote.