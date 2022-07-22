 Skip to main content
Hiawatha Police release bodycam footage of a train hitting a car on the tracks

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hiawatha Police have released bodycam footage of a train hitting a car on the tracks on Wednesday night, leaving a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Hiawatha Police, officers and an ambulance were responding to another call around 6:21 p.m. when the accident happened.

In the footage, a white car is seen slowly driving onto the train tracks, despite the train blasting its horn, before hitting the vehicle and spinning it off the tracks.

Officers are seen rushing over to help, where they found a woman with minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation, but alcohol use is suspected by police.