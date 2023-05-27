Here is what you need to know to stay safe on the water this Memorial Day Weekend

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and given the beautiful weather this weekend, it is one of the busiest weekends for boating out on the water. It can be a great way to spend the holiday weekend, but it can be dangerous if you are not safe.
There are things to check before you even get on the water-- like expired fire extinguishers or your boat's capacity for people.
There must be a life jacket for everyone on the boat, and kids under 12 must wear them while the boat moves.
Lynn Koch, a Conservation Officer in Black Hawk and Bremer Counties, said they recommend adults wear them, but they are not required to.
"Make sure that you know your young ones have life jackets, even if they're good swimmers and have had swimming lessons," Koch said.
In 2022, the United States Coast Guard said 81% of boating deaths were drownings, and 83% of those who died were not wearing life jackets.
Last weekend, a Cedar Rapids man after authorities said he drowned on West Lake Okoboji in Millers Bay.
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Alexander Glover of Cedar Rapids was in the area on vacation. He jumped off a boat and into the lake to go swimming. While he was in the water, the boat drifted away from him. He tried to swim back to it, but authorities say he got tired and went underwater.
"If you jump in the water and you think you're gonna try to swim across the river or swim back to the boat, you get tired quickly," Koch said. "I think that's come some of the concerns with the young man up at Okoboji where you got tired and just couldn't make it back to the boat and you get tired."
The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said lake temperatures at the time of the incident were 57 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to the National Weather Service, 55-degree water can be deadly and dangerous if you aren't prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain. While the warm weather outdoors can create a false sense of security, cold water drains body heat up to 4 times faster than cold air.
"When your body hits cold water, "cold shock" can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure," according to the National Weather Service. "The sudden gasp and rapid breathing alone creates a greater risk of drowning even for confident swimmers in calm waters."
"If the outside temperature is warmer, but when you hit the water, it is chilly, your body might not react well and cramp up," Koch said. "You might be a good swimmer. But when the water temperatures are a little chillier, your body might not acclimate well to it."
The most important rule is to keep the booze at home if you're headed on the water. You can get arrested for an OWI while driving a boat under the influence of alcohol if you have a .08 blood alcohol content-- just like on the road.
"The alcohol and boating don't mix really well," Koch said. "You get into the wind and the sun glare. And it just affects your ability to make good decisions."
It is also essential to be aware of your surroundings. Koch said if you go more than five miles an hour, stay more than 100 feet away from other boaters, kayakers, tubers and swimmers.
"Just keep a safe distance because you just don't know who's in the water if they're underwater if they pop up," Koch said. "Keep that distance and always scan. Keep looking around. Everybody in the boat should help the operator look other at boats because of how they sit in the water. Sometimes you can't see over pontoons or bigger ski boats."
Due to recent weather changes and flooding, high water levels pose a unique threat-- hiding drifting debris.
Especially if you take your boat on the rivers, high waters might have moved some things around and sandbars.
"You just have to be cautious that things move, and the water is going down like on the Cedar River," Koch said. "There's always stumps and logs underneath just underneath the surface that you might not be able to see."
Koch said DNR officers and other law enforcement officers will be out and about this weekend, patrolling up and down the Cedar River and in Clear Lake, Lake Okoboji, and other bodies of water throughout the state.