Here are the Memorial Day services and parades taking place across Eastern Iowa

(KWWL)- On Monday, the nation and Eastern Iowans will honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Here are some of the Memorial Day services, ceremonies and parades happening across Eastern Iowa on Monday.
Waterloo
The Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. The route begins on the corner of 6th Street and Commercial Street, then turns onto 4th Street and Mulberry to 5th Street before ending up back on Commercial Street. A Memorial Day Ceremony with full honors and a rifle salute will occur after the Veterans Memorial Hall parade.
The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South Street, Waterloo, will be open on Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for Memorial Day. Veterans and Active Duty soldiers will get FREE admission.
Cedar Falls
The Cedar Falls AMVETS post is holding a Memorial Day service at 11. There is a breakfast beforehand from 7 to 10 a.m.
Cedar Rapids
Cedar Memorial is holding a Memorial Day Tribute at 11 a.m. on Monday. The featured speaker is Mark Angotti from SEAL Family Legacy. Angotti is a Cedar Rapids native and Air Force Veteran, and he serves on the board of SEAL Family Legacy as the Mission Growth and Relations Officer.
The tribute will include patriotic music, rifle volley, and taps. It will be livestreamed on cedarmemorial.com.
Dubuque
The Veterans Freedom Center, Dubuque County Veterans Affairs and other local veterans groups are putting on a Memorial Day Parade. This year, the route is different from the traditional downtown one. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Chaplain Schmitt Island at the Q Casino's westernmost parking area. It will proceed east on Greyhound Park Dr. to the underpass of the bridge and finish at the Veterans Memorial Plaza. There will be a ceremony and a cookout after the parade ends at the plaza.
Iowa City
After a three-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial Day ceremony is back in Iowa City.
It kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at Park Road Bridge, where soldiers and sailors lost at sea will be honored. At 9:30 a.m. Oakland Cemetery will host a memorial program near the cemetery entrance at 1000 Brown Street. Later in the morning, another ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2600 Muscatine Avenue.
Ely
American Legion Post 555 will hold its 102nd annual Memorial Day program at Rogers Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Marion
American Legion Post 298 is holding two public Memorial Day services. One at Oak Shade Cemetery at 10 a.m. and another at Post 298 at 11 a.m.
Solon
American Legion Post 460 is holding two ceremonies. One at the Memorial Arch/Freedom Rock at 9 a.m., with a reception after at the Solon American Legion. There is another at 6 p.m. at the Sutliff Historical Bridge.
Denver
There is a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade begins at the American Legion Post and ends with a program at Fairview Cemetery in Denver around 11 a.m.
After the ceremonies, The public is invited to a potluck lunch at the Denver American Legion Post.
Waverly
The Waverly Area Veterans Post is hosting two ceremonies, one outside with a wreath dedication at the harbor at 10:30 a.m. Inside, the Waverly-Shell Rock Band will perform until the program starts at 11 a.m. The American Legion Auxiliary is providing lunch after.
Plainfield
The Plainfield American Legion is holding a service at 10 a.m. in the Horton Cemetery. After the ceremony, there will be a wreath laying at a bridge over the Cedar River on Highway 188 at 11 a.m.
Janesville
The Janesville American Legion is holding several ceremonies. One is at the Walk Bridge to honor those who served in the Navy at 10:30 a.m. Another service will take place at 11 a.m. at the Oakland cemetery.
Tripoli
VFW Post 4013 is holding a Memorial Day program at the Veterans Park at 10 a.m. with a potluck after.
Clarksville
At 10:30 a.m., there will be a marching parade, followed by a Memorial Day program at Lynwood Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Shell Rock
The American Legion Post is holding a parade and a program. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and go to the cemetery, where the program will occur.
West Union
American Legion Post 15 is holding four ceremonies.
- 8:30 a.m.- Auburn Cemetery
- 9 a.m. Eldorado Cemetery
- 10 a.m.- Mount Calvary Cemetery
- 10:30 a.m.- West Union Cemetery
Clermont
The American Legion is holding several ceremonies with military honors at cemeteries and a Memorial Day program at Lincoln Park.
- 7:30 a.m. – God's Acre Cemetery.
- 8 a.m. – St. Peter's Cemetery.
- 8:30 a.m. – East Clermont Cemetery.
- 9 a.m. - Turkey River Bridge in Clermont.
- 10:30 a.m. - Memorial Day program at Lincoln Park.
Elgin
Members of Elgin American Legion Post 352 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 352 will hold programs at several cemeteries.
- 8:45 a.m. - Houg Cemetery.
- 9 a.m. - Marion Cemetery.
- 9 a.m. - Brainard Cemetery.
- 9:35 a.m. - Highland Cemetery.
- 10 a.m. - Illyria Cemetery.
- 10:15 a.m. - Apostolic Cemetery.
- 10:30 a.m. - Elgin Turkey River Walking Bridge
- 11 a.m. - Gun salute at Elgin Cemetery.
Fayette
There is a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. hosted by American Legion Post 339 at the Veterans Memorial near city hall downtown.
Hawkeye
A ceremony at the downtown Veteran's Memorial at Hawkeye City Park is at 11 a.m.
Maynard
There are several public services planned.
- 8:30 a.m. - North bridge
- 8:45 a.m. - Center Grove Cemetery
- 9 a.m. - Hope Cemetery
- 10 a.m.- Long Grove Cemetery
Waucoma
American Legion Post 189 is holding a service at the community Veterans Memorial. The legion will conduct a rifle salute, and the Turkey Valley Band will perform patriotic medleys and taps. Before the service, Post 189 members will perform rifle salutes at local cemeteries.
Wadena
Legion Post 631 is holding a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. at the All-Veterans Memorial.
Westgate
The Messerer-Fox Legion Post 92 is holding a service at 9 a.m.
McGregor-Marquette
After a brief pandemic hiatus, the Memorial Day Parade is back.