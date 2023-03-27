Hawkeye women to face undefeated South Carolina in Final Four Friday

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Iowa Hawkeye women will face the defending national champions from South Carolina this Friday, March 31, in Dallas in the Final Four.
Top-seeded South Carolina roared back from a 21-15 first quarter deficit to beat 2-seed Maryland 86-75 Monday night, to win the Greenville 1 Region Title and advance to the Final Four.
The Gamecocks, led by first team All-American, 6-5 Center Aliyah Boston, will take a 42-game winning streak into Friday night's game against the Hawkeye.
The Hawks advanced to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years, when they beat the Louisville Cardinals Sunday night 97-83, to win the Seattle 4 Regional title.
Caitlin Clark had a game for the ages, as Clark scored 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Hawkeyes secure the win. It was the first ever 40-point triple double.
This is the first time since 1993 that the Hawkeye women have advanced to the Final Four.