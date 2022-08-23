Hawkeye great Luka Garza joins NBA Minnesota Timberwolves

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--Iowa Hawkeye legend Luka Garza has agreed to a new two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Garza will get an opportunity to play with the NBA T-wolves and also the franchise's G-league team in Des Moines... The Iowa Wolves.
The former national player of the year---and two time consensus all-American was drafted in the second round of the NBA draft in 20-21 by the Detroit Pistons. But Garza was released from the Pistons earlier this summer.
In limited action with Detroit...Garza averaged nearly six points and 3 rebounds a game.
Just yesterday--- Garza's former Iowa Hawkeye teammate Joe Weiskamp signed a new 2 year contract with the San Antonio Spurs.