Hawkeye great Luka Garza joins NBA Minnesota Timberwolves

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--Iowa Hawkeye legend Luka Garza has agreed to a new two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Garza will get an opportunity to play with the NBA T-wolves and also the franchise's G-league team in Des Moines... The Iowa Wolves.

The former national player of the year---and two time consensus all-American was drafted in the second round of the NBA draft in 20-21 by the Detroit Pistons. But Garza was released from the Pistons earlier this summer.

In limited action with Detroit...Garza averaged nearly six points and 3 rebounds a game.

Just yesterday--- Garza's former Iowa Hawkeye teammate Joe Weiskamp signed a new 2 year contract with the San Antonio Spurs.