Weather Alert

...Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Portions of Central into
Northern Iowa Thursday into Thursday...

.A winter storm remains on track to create hazardous impacts
across portions of the state Thursday into Thursday night. The
potential for moderate to heavy snowfall and significant travel
impacts resides across the northern half of the state, where
snowfall amounts may approach 9 inches in some areas. Snowfall
rates may be intense at times Thursday afternoon into the evening,
which could further degrade driving conditions for the evening
commute. Considerable uncertainty still remains with the snowfall
potential and severity of travel impacts just south of the watch
area between Highways 30 to around Interstate 80, where
temperatures will be near to just above freezing. Those with
travel interests within and near the watch area should pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared for winter driving
conditions or consider alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well,
reducing visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Hawkeye Community College bond approved, more special election results

  • Updated
By Sara Belmont

IOWA (KWWL)-- Hundreds of voters in eastern Iowa turned out to the polls Tuesday to vote on key issues in their counties.

Starting in Black Hawk County, the Ward 4 seat will be filled by Dr. Belinda Creighton-Smith. The seat was left vacant after Jerome Amos left to become a state representative. You can read more about Creighton-Smith's background here

Gilbertville's request for $1.25 million dollars was approved by an 87% majority. The money will go towards the creation of a new emergency service building at the north edge of town.

Voters approved the $35 million dollar bond renewal vote for Hawkeye Community College by 75.2% voting yes. It comes at no additional cost for taxpayers, and will go towards expanding the college's programs and services. President Todd Holcomb was on the Steele Report to talk about the issue, to read more click here.  

In Benton County, voters voted no to the school district's request for $48.5 million dollars. The money would have gone towards expansion of the district's schools to accommodate population growth in the area. 

In Johnson County, voters also voting no to the establishment of a public water system in Swisher. Voters did approve $25 million dollars towards the Solon school and athletics renovations. 

In Allamakee and Clayton counties, voters approved the Postville Hotel/Motel tax, allowing the city to begin the tax in July.

All results are unofficial. Counties will conduct audits on votes to finalize them.

