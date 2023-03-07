Hawkeye Community College bond approved, more special election results

IOWA (KWWL)-- Hundreds of voters in eastern Iowa turned out to the polls Tuesday to vote on key issues in their counties.
Starting in Black Hawk County, the Ward 4 seat will be filled by Dr. Belinda Creighton-Smith. The seat was left vacant after Jerome Amos left to become a state representative. You can read more about Creighton-Smith's background here.
Gilbertville's request for $1.25 million dollars was approved by an 87% majority. The money will go towards the creation of a new emergency service building at the north edge of town.
Voters approved the $35 million dollar bond renewal vote for Hawkeye Community College by 75.2% voting yes. It comes at no additional cost for taxpayers, and will go towards expanding the college's programs and services. President Todd Holcomb was on the Steele Report to talk about the issue, to read more click here.
In Benton County, voters voted no to the school district's request for $48.5 million dollars. The money would have gone towards expansion of the district's schools to accommodate population growth in the area.
In Johnson County, voters also voting no to the establishment of a public water system in Swisher. Voters did approve $25 million dollars towards the Solon school and athletics renovations.
In Allamakee and Clayton counties, voters approved the Postville Hotel/Motel tax, allowing the city to begin the tax in July.
All results are unofficial. Counties will conduct audits on votes to finalize them.