Hawk Alert incident resolved in Iowa City

Hawk Alert

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) 

University of Iowa Police say the Hawk Alert situation near downtown Iowa City has been resolved, but law enforcement will remain on the scene.

A University of Iowa Hawk Alert was in effect for this mid-Monday afternoon in Iowa City, following reports of a man with a gun, in the area of the Court Street parking ramp, just south of the downtown Iowa City area.

As always, the Hawk Alert was immediately sent out to University of Iowa students.

Law enforcement officials remain on the scene, and University of Iowa Police were directing Voxman occupants to 'shelter-in-place,' due to what they called a 'nearby incident at the ramp.'

The public is being asked to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp and follow directions of the first responders on the scene. 

Latest information can be found at e.uiowa.edu