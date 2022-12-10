Hartman Reserve Nature Center creates Woodland Wonderland in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Everyone has heard of a winter wonderland during the holiday season. But something that may be less known is a woodland wonderland.
That's what the Hartman Nature Reserve Center in Cedar Falls held for their community on Saturday. Families were invited for a night of fun-filled, holiday-inspired activities, animals to get into the holiday spirit, and a way for people to enjoy Christmas while also learning more about our environment.
Marley Millar, an intern working at the center with the Americorps Environmental Education group said the night was a success due to everyone having control over what they did from start to finish.
"It's not as heavily structured." Millar said. "So, people can kind of wander through. So, for example if there's a family that really likes storytime then they can go see all of the storytimes. Without having to stick to a schedule."
Some of the highlights of the night were live reindeer straight from the North Pole that kids could see in-person. Along with a western hognosed snake, which is a native to Iowa.