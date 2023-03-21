Hall of Fame Coach Rick Pitino leaves Iona for St. John's, Waterloo native talks about his impact

New Rochelle, NY(KWWL)--Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino will make his return to big time college basketball. Pitino has agreed to a six year deal to become the new head coach at St. John's University replacing the recently fired Mike Anderson. This will be Pitino's second tour of duty in the Big East Conference having coached at Providence in the 1980's.
The 70 year old Pitino has a 711-290 coaching record and two national titles at Kentucky and Louisville. Pitino has spent the past 3 seasons coach the Iona Gaels leading the program to two NCAA Tournament appearances. This past season Iona won the MAAC regular season and postseason tournament titles posting a 27-7 record before losing to 4th seeded UCONN in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
One of the key players during the Gael's run this season was Daniss Jenkins a 6'3" guard born in Waterloo, Iowa who lived most of his life in Dallas, Texas. Jenkins played two years of College Basketball at Pacific University coached former NBA star Damon Stoudamire. Jenkins spent one year at Odessa Junior college in 2021-22 leading that program to the NJCAA Tournament.
Coach Rick Pitino recruited Daniss Jenkins to Iona where he helped lead the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament. Jenkins was Iona's second leading scorer(15.6 points a game) while leading the team in assists(4.9 assists a game).