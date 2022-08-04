Grundy center woman celebrates her 105th birthday this weekend

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) - Grundy Center woman Viola Vassey will be celebrating her 105th birthday this weekend.
Vassey previously worked as a volunteer at a bomb marking factory during WWII, and she also served under many war commanders and generals.
Vassey also worked on her family farm until she was 25 before she moved to Omaha. She also worked as a civilian worker at the McLennan air force base near Sacramento, California.
After spending some time in California and Texas but eventually came back to the state of Iowa.
"We were not tractor farmers, we were horse farmers," Vassey said.
"The tractor was only used when the manpower couldn't do it. It cost money to my dad and it cost money to run a tractor."
As an avid traveler, Vassey told KWWL that she has visited 46 states so far. She's also embarked on trips abroad as well.
"The best cruise I've ever been on was a European river cruise. The Danube and the Rhine. We got on in Hungary, Budapest and went all the way to Amsterdam. It was 16 days, it was a wonderful trip. It was a small ship, about one hundred and twenty nine people on board," Vassey said.
She is making it a priority to attend church service on Sunday - which she hopes to make after her family throws her a birthday party.