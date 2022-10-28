Grundy Center dominates Columbus Community 41-7

GRUNDY CENTER(KWWL)--The Grundy Center Spartans used a balanced offense and a stifling defense to defeat Columbus Community 41-7 in Grundy Center. The Spartans opened the scoring with a 62 yard drive, capped off by a Justin Knaack 4-yard TD run. The Spartans defense would play lock down defense on the Wildcats all evening long. After a stop on the Wildcats first offensive possession, Grundy Center drove the ball 52 yards. GC QB Colin Gordon's 20-yard TD run would make the score 13-0 after a blocked PAT. After a Wildcat fumble, the Spartans would capitalize on the very next play. Gordon would connect with Ben Wegmann on a 28-yard TD pass to make it 20-0 before the end of the 1st quarter. The Spartans would put it into cruise control from there as they advance to the 3rd round of the Class A playoffs.
(KWWL - GRUNDY CENTER) The Grundy Center Spartans used a balanced offense and a stifling defense to defeat Columbus Community 41-7 in Grundy Center. The Spartans opened the scoring with a 62 yard drive, capped off by a Justin Knaack 4-yard TD run. The Spartans defense would play lock down defense on the Wildcats all evening long. After a stop on the Wildcats first offensive possession, Grundy Center drove the ball 52 yards. GC QB Colin Gordon's 20-yard TD run would make the score 13-0 after a blocked PAT. After a Wildcat fumble, the Spartans would capitalize on the very next play. Gordon would connect with Ben Wegmann on a 28-yard TD pass to make it 20-0 before the end of the 1st quarter. The Spartans would put it into cruise control from there as they advance to the 3rd round of the Class A playoffs.