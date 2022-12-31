Grandfather of Cedar Falls native, Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell killed in crash Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KWWL)- Cedar Falls native and Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell is mourning the loss of his grandfather. He received the devastating news shortly after the end of the Music City Bowl, where the Hawkeyes beat Kentucky 21-0.
76-year-old William Smith of Waterloo died after a vehicle and pedestrian accident late Friday night, on the eve of Jack's final game wearing black and gold.
It happened in Nashville, where Smith had traveled to watch Jack and the Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
First responders took Smith to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he later died.
Jack's parents told him about his grandfather's death after the Music City bowl.
According to the University of Iowa, they decided to wait to share the tragic news with him "so that Jack would have one last time to play with his Iowa Hawkeye teammates."
"Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time."