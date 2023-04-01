Governor Reynolds signs disaster proclamation for 12 counties after tornadoes hit Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - After a night of severe weather and multiple tornadoes touching down across Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for 12 counties Saturday morning.
The proclamation was issued to Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties. It will allow for state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the storms.
The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for all qualifying residents in the 12 counties. For up to $5,000 per household. Anyone wanting to fill out an application to receive help can click here. Potential applicants will have 45 days from April 1st to submit a claim.
A copy of the proclamation can be found here.