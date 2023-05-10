Governor Reynolds signs bill changing rules for physician assistants, expanding rural healthcare access

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a law bill addressing the shortage of healthcare workers in urban and rural communities throughout the state.
Reynolds signed the bill at the Washington County Hospital Wednesday morning.
The bill primarily focuses on Physician Assistants and drops the requirement that Physician Assistants have a specific, written agreement with doctors to practice medicine. The new law allows most to practice medicine without that supervision.
"By eliminating the requirement for supervisory agreements between physicians and PAs, it allows providers and practitioners the flexibility to really structure the relationship as they see fit rather than dictating an unnecessarily restrictive approach from the top down," Governor Reynolds said. "Doing so, I think, signals I hope to Physician Assistants that Iowa wants to welcome them with open arms, and we certainly want to keep you here, and we don't want them to leave."
Previously under Iowa law, Physician Assistants had to have a supervisory relationship with a specific physician.
Like many other rural hospitals, Washington County Hospital CEO Todd Patterson said recruiting is tough.
"The current administrative guidelines and burdens that exist on the Physician Assistants' ability to practice have not allowed us to tap into that deep pool of talent that Physicians Assistants make up," Patterson said.
Supporters of the bill, including the Iowa Physician Assistant Society, said that the mandate made it harder to hire Physician Assistants in rural areas. The bill would make it easier for PAs to work and expand access to care.
"What this bill will do is allow PAs to be more flexible in providing that care in those rural areas, and not have to worry about if their physician gets sick, or if they retire or god forbid die, what happens to that clinic? What happens to my patients? Who's going to provide care for this community?" Physician's Assistant and legislative committee chair for the Iowa Physician Assistant Society Jim Earel said. "That community can rest easy that care will be continuous with that Physician Assistant staff."
Physician Assistants have two years of specialized training, while doctors have four years of medical school.
According to the IPAS, there are 1300 licensed Physician Assistants in the state of Iowa, and more than half are in rural areas.
"Healthcare is just in a very tender position right now, especially after COVID, and we need to figure out ways to provide quality health care to Iowans, especially in rural Iowa where access tends to be more of an issue," Governor Reynolds said.
In the past, Earel said hospitals, administrators and clinic managers have preferred seeming to look preferentially for nurse practitioners for positions because nurse practitioners did not have any supervision requirements.
"Often, it's hard for a Physician Assistant to find a physician who wants to provide that supervision in a rural clinic," Earel said.
"If they hire a nurse practitioner, they don't have that extra ongoing paperwork that's required in order to continue with that supervision," Earel added. "We would expect Physician Assistants to be more competitive in the marketplace and be able to provide services in places they haven't been able to in the past and in clinics where it hasn't been an option because those administrators weren't comfortable with that level of scrutiny."
Currently, 6 and 10 Physician Assistants who graduate from Iowa schools are choosing to leave the state. State leaders want to keep those medical professionals in the state.
"This PA modernization bill allows us to really elevate our ability to recruit high-quality providers, and we're going to be actively working to do that as we go forward," Patterson said. "I think this allows us to address urgent healthcare needs in our town or county and, by extension, state."
"This is a game changer for rural hospitals. It makes a difference to be able to provide that access to Iowans who need it," Gov. Reynolds said. "We want to make sure that we can do everything we can to maintain health care for rural Iowans."
Under the new law, supervision is only required for Physician Assistants with less than two years of experience who are opening up their own clinic.
"For the rest of all the other Physician Assistants who don't fall into that small stipulation, PAs would continue with collaborative practice, where we continue to work hand in hand, with physicians, with nurses with nurse practitioners with other mental health professionals, just as we have before, without the legal tether requiring the physician to be tied to our license and having the legal liability that comes with it," Earel said.
The bill also provides more flexibility for those going into the mental health field. Iowa has a shortage of mental health providers right now.
"This bill allows more flexibility in terms of how Physician Assistants are collaborative in their first few years of training," Earel said. "Rather than just having that training under a psychiatrist, they can now do so with a PA who has a mental health professional or a nurse practitioner who has a mental health professional as well."
Supporters of the bill said it should lead to more mental health providers across the state.