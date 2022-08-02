Governor Reynolds releases new broadband internet map for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) have released a new broadband internet map for the state of Iowa.
The newly released map gives an updated look at the current condition of broadband internet access in the state.
According to the statement, households with internet speeds slower than 100 upload/20 download may be eligible for a future grant opportunity by the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program.
“We are making important progress to connect all Iowans to high-speed broadband, but many communities remain unserved,” said Gov. Reynolds.
“Today, I’m asking all Iowans to visit the broadband map and let us know if the broadband service reported at their location is inaccurate. This feedback will help us to direct resources to areas with the greatest need for broadband investment in the future," she said.
Over the next 30 days, citizens are encouraged to report any inaccuracies in the data. Challenges or disputes to the new map can be reported here.
Challengers may also e-mail ociogrants@iowa.gov for assistance and further questions.