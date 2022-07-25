Governor Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 5 counties following severe weather

IOWA (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for five Iowa counties, including Allamakee, Clayton, Harrison, Shelby, and Winneshiek. The announcement comes in the wake of the destructive storms that swept the state this weekend.
The proclamation allows state resources to be used to help respond to and recover from the damaging effects of the severe weather.
The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents. It also activates the Disaster Case Management Program for the five effected counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program allows up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. These grants are available for home or car repairs, clothes and food replacement, and temporary housing expenses.
Receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery.
The grant application is available at the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Grant applicants have 45 days from today to submit a claim.
The Disaster Case Management program addresses needs related to hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to form a recovery plan, offering guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource.
Applicants have 180 days to receive assistance with this program. There are no income eligibility requirements for the program.
For more information on the Disaster Case Management Program, visit their website.