Governor Reynolds, Deidre DeJear clash in only scheduled Gubernatorial debate

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL)- The two major candidates for Iowa Governor, Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, and Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear, met for their first and only scheduled debate on Monday night. The debate aired on Iowa PBS.
Reynolds is running for a second full term in the Governor's office.
"We want to keep reducing taxes. We want to keep supporting parents. We want to keep our communities safe and continue to grow this economy and make sure that we have growth and prosperity in every single corner of the state," Gov. Reynolds said. "I'm focusing on getting reelected and continuing the great momentum that we've had over the last four years. I will put my record up against what we're seeing coming out of the Biden administration."
DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines who ran for Secretary of State in 2018 but has never held public office.
"This election cycle is not about the "R" behind our name or the "D" behind our name. As we're talking about the issues of rural revitalization, access to education, and health care, all of these things mean something to people regardless of their political identity," DeJear said. "It's about the "I" behind our name, and that stands for Iowans. I'm running for all of Iowa so that we can work collectively together to move all 99 counties forward."
The two covered a lot of ground and clashed on various issues, including abortion, education, mental health funding, and the state budget surplus.
Here is a recap of the highlights:
TAX CUTS
Reynolds touted the recent tax cuts she and Republican lawmakers at the statehouse have passed.
"We were taxing like a blue state. We weren't competitive," Reynolds said. "Our individual income tax rate was nearly 9%."
The most recent tax cut established a 3.9% flat income tax rate, eliminated state tax on retirement income, and reformed corporate income tax.
"We'll continue to look at it, but we're going to continue to do it in a responsible manner so that we can sustain the tax cuts, but if we're over collecting, we're going get that money back to hardworking Iowans," Reynolds said.
DeJear criticized Reynolds for her handling of state finances. Reynolds defended her record and said she was proud of it. DeJear also went after Reynolds on the state's $1.9 billion budget surplus. DeJear said it should be invested in things like making mental health services and health care more easily and quickly accessible.
"That surplus is evidence that the Iowa taxpayer dollar is not going to work. It's just being hoarded, we have to make sure that we are maximizing every potential of the Iowa taxpayer dollar," DeJear said. "Those funds in the surplus, rather than being used for one-time funds, those taxpayer dollars should be allocated on an annual basis so that we're pushing the systems that are going to not only get people back to work but ensure that families all across the state have economic sustainability."
EDUCATION
The two also clashed on the topic of school funding. Reynolds continued to push her plan to give parents more flexibility to choose and potentially allow the use of taxpayer dollars for families who want to send their kids to private or charter schools instead.
"There is an opportunity to help all kids and to make our schools stronger. I just fundamentally believe that that choice should not only go to kids and families that have the resources. If education truly is the great equalizer, than everybody should have that choice," Reynolds said. "We have great schools across the state. Most parents are going to want to keep their kids in that environment but if your child is in a failing school or they're not getting what they need, then they should have the option to put that child in a different environment."
DeJear said the state needs to boost funding to its education system because it has been underfunded for years.
"When it comes down to school choice, it shouldn't be a matter of a parent choosing from an excelling school or a failing school. All our schools throughout this state need to be set up for success," DeJear said. "In every single district. But we're now asking our districts to do a whole lot more with a whole lot less. With a lack of robust funding that can actually help them do what they need to do in the school system."
Reynolds defended State Republican leader's commitment to funding public schools.
"We are putting additional funding into education, but you got to be careful about really do not fall in the trap of measuring the quality of education by the sheer number of dollars you put into it," Reynolds said. "If we're not preparing our children to be successful for the future. Then we're failing."
DeJear said, "this is not a moment for us to talk about record investments. This is a moment for us to talk about how we will take responsibility for this challenge and resolve it."
"Back in 2015 and 2016, our state was about 77% in third grade reading score for proficiency. Today, we're about half of that," DeJear said. "When we look at the third grade reading scores, we know that is not an indicator for the jobs we will be filling. That's an indicator for the number of prison cells that we have to build."
EMINENT DOMAIN
The moderators asked both candidates whether or not they supported using eminent domain for the carbon pipelines. Reynolds said it should be the last resort, and she supports the law on the books.
DeJear said she does not support its use, adding she would "have championed" a bill that came through the state legislature this year that would have blocked it.
"I believe that the landowner should have power in this in this situation because they put their blood, sweat and tears into their land," DeJear said.
ABORTION
Moderator Kay Henderson of Iowa Press asked Reynolds if she would consider banning abortion outright beyond the 2018 Heartbeat bill. Reynolds said her "goal is to make the law that's on the books law."
In 2018, the fetal heartbeat legislature passed, with Reynolds signing a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, which is when a baby's heartbeat is first detected.
A Polk County district court judge struck down the law, which prohibited the state from enforcing it. The move was based on the Iowa Supreme Court's 2018 ruling, where the court said there was a fundamental right to abortion.
Lawyers for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds filed a motion to request the district court to lift the injunction on Iowa's fetal heartbeat bill.
DeJear said she would not criminalize abortion or punish women, nurses or doctors for getting or providing necessary care.
"I believe that it is undemocratic and irresponsible for us to try to dictate in black and white. This situation that has infinite variables as it relates to pregnancy," DeJear said. "I want to codify Roe v. Wade in our state, because that had reasonable restrictions, with exceptions that most of America agreed upon."
Reynolds asked DeJear if she supports late-term abortions "right up until the baby is born."
"My personal belief has no space in a woman's doctor's appointment when she goes into that doctor to make a decision that's within her best interest," DeJear said. "That is her decision, and my personal belief should not be in that room, and no other politicians."
"You're saying that it's up to that woman to decide that is late-term abortion," Reynolds shot back. "That is not where Iowans are at. That is not where Americans are at."
REYNOLDS HAS A COMFORTABLE LEAD IN POLLING
This is the only scheduled debate in the Governor's race. DeJear's campaign wanted to do three debates, but the two sides only agreed to hold one.
In a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released on Sunday night, 52% of likely midterm voters support Reynolds, and 35% of voters support DeJear. 4% of voters support Libertarian Rick Stewart, and another 3% say they would vote for someone else. 1% of voters say they won't vote, and 4% say they're undecided.