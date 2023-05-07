Governor Kim Reynolds orders flags remain at half-staff statewide through Thursday for shooting victims in Allen, Texas

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags across Iowa to remain at half-staff Sunday night until sunset May 11 in honor of the eight shooting victims at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday.
Flags were already flying at half-staff in honor of a memorial for fallen firefighters across the United States.
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the state Captol Building in Des Moines, on flag displays in the Captiol Complex, and on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.
The governor's order is issued in conjunction with President Biden's order to lower all United States flags until Thursday.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.