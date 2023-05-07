Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Governor Reynolds has ordered all flags across the State of Iowa to fly at half-staff on Sunday to honor the National Firefighters Memorial Service. The service, which honors firefighters killed in the line of duty is scheduled to take place Sunday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
“Firefighters must be prepared to respond to every type of emergency,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “Iowans and Americans will never forget the fallen firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our communities and our livelihoods. These heroes have helped us overcome our darkest days.”
President Biden has also ordered United States flags fly at half-staff on Sunday.
Flags will be at half-staff at the State Capitol Building, Buildings in the Capitol Complex as well as public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Reynolds encouraged Iowans, businesses, schools, cities and counties to also lower their flags to half-staff.