Ghost tour highlights history and scares in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Cedar Falls is a rich part of Eastern Iowa history-- but you may not know it's rich in ghost stories too.
Starting as a passion project after the pandemic, Lauren Riensche was eager to find something she enjoyed, and could share with others.
"I thought to myself ‘man I wish that there was a ghost tour in Cedar Falls I could take’ and about 30 seconds later I thought, maybe that could be my thing,” she said.
As someone who's attended hundreds of ghost tours across the globe, Riensche zeroed in on her passion, creating a mile-long history emersed paranormal experience.
“I love personally sharing the stories that I’ve scrounged up from history, and people who live and work and play in downtown cedar falls and be with the crowd who’s also excited to be there for the same reason that I am,” she said.
Using interviews with people who've experienced the super-natural, Riensche says even for skeptics the tour has stories just to learn from too.
“I always start off every tour letting people know that if people believe in ghosts— more power to them that’s what we’re here for. If they don’t it’s no problem. I hope they enjoy the spooky stories as just that, the spooky stories.”
Both years the tour has sold out in days-- proving to Riensche the demand is definitely there.
"I thought when I first started this, there’s some folks who might be interested in the same niche that I am and instead what I got was overwhelming community support and I love, love, love hosting those kinds of people on my tours,” Riensche said.
And she also is excited to maybe expand in the future, while keeping the spooky tours a main October attraction here in the Cedar Valley.
"As long as there is still interest for the downtown Cedar Falls ghost tour, I’ll continue to do the iteration of the tour. But in my back pocket I’m thinking if that interest ever does start to die down, my next interest will be the other side of town and doing a haunted walking tour of the University of Northern Iowa,” she explained.
While this year's tour sold out, those interested in next year's dates can follow Cedar Falls ghost tours here on Facebook and Instagram. You can also sign up for emails here. The page will post next year's plan and ticket availability next fall.