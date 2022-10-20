Garage damaged in Marion fire

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - A two-stall detached garage in Marion was damaged Thursday evening after a fire broke out inside of it.
Marion Fire crews responded to the residence at 300 Larick Drive at 6:26 p.m. when they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the detached garage of a home.
Residents of the home nearby were home at the time of the fire but were not hurt. Crews were quickly able to get the fire out and clear the scene a little over an hour after they arrived at 7:34 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still being determined by officials. The garage had moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage to it