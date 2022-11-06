Garage damaged after catching fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A Cedar Rapids garage was damaged late Saturday night after catching fire.
Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to the 1700 block of 6th Avenue Southeast at 9:32 p.m. and found smoke coming from inside the detached two stall garage.
Crews used a hose to enter into the garage from the back of the property and were able to put it out fairly quickly. More crews arrived to help secure a hydrant water supply, perform forcible entry, see if anyone was inside at the time, and check to see if the fire extended to anywhere else in the property other than the garage.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but the garage did receive moderate fire and heavy smoke damage to the inside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.