Funky Junk-a-Loo back this weekend in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The 7th annual Funky Junk-a-Loo returns to downtown Waterloo this weekend.
Vendors from all across the Midwest arrived to the Waterloo Convention Center to display their vintage antiques. Proceeds made during the show will go back into the community. Helping out downtown small businesses, incentive programs, and projects like beautifying the city with flowers, clean-up days, and putting up Christmas lights
The show will be held Sunday from 10-3, with tickets being just $5.
The event is put on by Main Street Waterloo. You can learn more about them and all their events put on throughout the year here.