Fundraiser created for 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting

IOWA (KWWL) -- A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for the 9-year-old boy who survived the deadly shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday, which left four people dead.
The 9-year-old boy, named Arlo, is the lone survivor of his family. The shooting victims have been identified as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and their daughter Lula Schmidt, 6. The four family members were from Cedar Falls.
The fourth victim was identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
It remains unclear what Sherwin's relationship was to the Schmidt family, or what his motive was for carrying out the shooting. The park will remain closed until further notice as the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Falls Mayor Green, who had a personal relationship with Sarah, issued a statement of sympathy on Friday.
"Like many of you just hearing the news, I'm devastated. I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood. I was working with her this week on a public library tech presentation for 7/26," Mayor Green said.
Governor Kim Reynolds also issued a statement of support on Friday.
"As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same," Reynolds said.